Enid Rotarians are taking their fight against polio to local pubs and restaurants this month during the Pints for Polio 2021 fundraising event set for Saturday, Oct. 23, from 11 a.m. to midnight at participating locations.
Pints for Polio is an annual fundraiser that raises money to help in their global fight against polio. For every pint purchased on Oct. 23, $1 will be donated to Rotary International’s Polio Plus campaign.
Local participants are Enid Brewing Company, Cherokee Land and Cattle Company, Land Run Steakhouse and Napoli’s.
Rotary International and its partners launched the Global Polio Eradication Initiative in 1988, at a time when there were 350,000 cases of polio in 125 countries every year. Since then, Rotary has been internationally recognized as a leader in eradicating polio across the globe, and cases have been reduced by 99.9%. Just two countries continue to report cases of wild polio virus — Afghanistan and Pakistan.
“Rotarians are people of action, and we could not think of a better way to tell our story than by showcasing one of our biggest efforts eradicating polio,” said Dan Schiedel, Enid Rotary president. “We encourage everyone to come out on Oct. 23 and support Pints for Polio for buying a pint at one of our great sponsor establishments.”
Rotary continues the fight to sustain this progress to reach every child with the polio vaccine. Rotary has committed to raising $50 million each year to support the global fight against polio, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged to match that 2 to 1 for a total yearly contribution of $150 million.
More than $32,000 has been donated to the Rotary polio project by Enid Rotary Club.
