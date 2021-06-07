MAY, Okla. — A Rosston man was hospitalized after a one-vehicle accident at 4:15 p.m. Saturday on Oklahoma 46, north of May, in Harper County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting.
James Leon Secrest Jr., 62, of Rosston, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup north on the highway, when he went off the roadway to the right,
overcorrected to the left and departed the road again, rolling one and a quarter time and hitting a fence before coming to rest on the passenger side of the vehicle, according to the OHP.
Secrest was transported to Woodward Health Center and then via air to Via Christi St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kan., where he was admitted in stable condition for internal trunk injuries. Secrest’s passenger, Joey Ray Mapes, 57, of Laverne, was treated and released at Buffalo Hospital, according to the OHP.
The OHP report lists condition of the drive as “odor of alcoholic beverage” and DUI/alcohol as the cause of the collision. Seatbelts were equipped but not in use by either man, according to the report.
