By Bella Casey
Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — A country group comprised of three legends will come to Enid for a concert later this year.
On Oct. 6,, 2023, country music icons Sammy Kershaw, Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin of Roots & Boots will play at Stride Bank Center.
The three artists have nearly 70 Top 40 hit singles total.
Kershaw found success in “Queen of My Double Wide Trailer,” “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” and “Third Rate Romance.”
Tippin’s hit songs include “You’ve Got to Stand for Something,” “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong with the Radio” and “Kiss This.”
Raye is best known for “Love Me,” “In This Life” and “That’s My Story.”
Tickets price options are $42, $52, $62 and $72, plus applicable fees, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2023.
Tickets are available at stridebankcenter.com and the box offices located on the second floor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.