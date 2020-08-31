ENID, Okla. — Ron White LIVE has been rescheduled again, this time for late summer of 2021, according to Stride Bank Center.
The popular comedian will be on stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, according to a press release. He originally was scheduled to perform in Enid in April when it was rescheduled to October due to the coronavirus pandemic. Promoters ultimately decided to cancel the performance this year.
Tickets for the original April 16 and rescheduled October 22 performances will be honored for the 2021 show.
Tickets range from $40 to $70 and can be purchased at StrideBankCenter.com, (855) 849-3643 (TIX.ENID) or at the Stride Bank Center Box Office.
Upcoming shows at Stride Bank Center include Pink Floyd Laser Phenomenon on Sept. 17 and For King & Country, Oct. 29.
