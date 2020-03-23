Editor's Note This story published March 2, 2020, was updated March 23, 2020, to update that the show has been postponed.

ENID, Okla. — Comedian Ron “Tater Salad” White performance at Stride Bank Center has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to center officials.

"Ron White LIVE!" is now slated for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. All tickets for the original performance, which has been scheduled for April 16, 2020, will be honored for the rescheduled show, according to a SBC press release.

“Due to the ongoing public health concerns, and at the direction of state and local officials, we have been advised we will need to postpone all Ron White shows through May 31,” White said. “The majority of the postponed shows have already been rescheduled, and your tickets for the originally scheduled dates will be honored. We will update Ron’s website www.tatersalad.com and his social media as new information becomes available. Thanks for your patience and understanding as we navigate this unchartered territory! Ron and Mustard send their love.”

Tickets for the show are $40, $55 and $70 and are available now at StrideBankCenter.com and (855) 849-3643 (855.TIX.ENID).

White last performed in Enid May 18, 2018, when he said his goal was to make the audience in Enid laugh harder than they've ever done before.

"All of it (material) comes from my life. So whether it’s true or not is another subject, but something has to happen to make me think of it. But my only obligation is to make you laugh as hard as you can laugh, it’s got nothing to do with the truth," White said before his 2018 show.

Best known as the cigar-smoking, scotch-drinking funnyman from the "Blue Collar Comedy" phenomenon, White’s new stand-up show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Among White’s achievements are three Grammy nominations, a Gold Record; participation in two of the top-rated, one-hour specials in Comedy Central history; a book that appeared on the New York Times Best Seller List; and more than 10 million units of CD and DVD sales.

Most recently, White played road-tested tour manager Phil in the new Showtime series “Roadies,” by music-industry vet Cameron Crowe and renowned director JJ Abrams.

The show is billed as “for mature audiences.”

