ENID, Okla. — Stride Bank Center announced Wednesday Rodney Carrington LIVE, originally scheduled for June 6, 2020, has been postponed.
Patrons are encouraged to retain their tickets until a new date is announced. For any further ticket inquiries, please reach out to point of purchase.
Rodney Carrington is a comedian, actor, singer and writer who recorded eight major record label comedy albums, which have sold millions of copies. Rodney then released three new albums on his own record label called Laughter’s Good Records. An album of new songs and material titled "Laughter’s Good" debuted at No. 1 on the Overall Comedy Charts. The same week, the re-release of Rodney Carrington Live, "C’mon Laugh You Bastards" debuted at No. 2 on the Overall Comedy Charts. He then went back into the studio to record "The Hits" which also reached No. 1 on the comedy charts.
