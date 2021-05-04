ENID, Okla. — Work to remove and replace an underground drainage structure at Randolph and 4th is nearly complete, and the roadway is open after months of detours, city of Enid engineering officials announced Tuesday.
The underground structure was determined to have structural deficiencies, according to the city. Work is being completed on Randolph, between 4th and 5th.
The city announced in September that the project would take about four months.
The delay was the results of a couple of issues, said Derrick G. Silas, Sr., director of communications for the city. He said rain and storms impacted the project and relocating an AT&T undergound service line took more time than originally estimated.
