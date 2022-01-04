ENID, Okla. — During a winter storm like last weekend’s, the 20-plus city workers treating Enid’s roads will only focus on the main roadways.
Snow plow trucks that clear snow and then spread salt and sand around the city will never go into residential areas, city officials said Tuesday.
After covering the city’s main routes — also known as arterial streets, such as Garriott and Willow — snow plows will clear what are called collector streets, often with the assistance of solid waste workers.
Support from other city departments would be required if winter storms were worse than the weather Enid received after New Year’s, Ashley Humphries, the city’s street and stormwater supervisor, told city commissioners during a study session Tuesday.
In a phase 2, the city would receive 3-6 inches of snow and numerous patches of ice. Phase 3 would be like what the city experienced in February last year — half a foot of snow, high winds and moderate-severe ice accumulations.
But last weekend’s was, Humphries said, “almost a phase 1 — I’d say phase zero if we had that.”
“They say we’re gonna get a monsoon, and we get a sprinkle,” Humphries added. “We do the best we can do.”
Once workers finish salting and sanding a route, they will re-salt that route, she said.
An operator in each snow plow truck has a route book of the city, which includes clearing procedures and maps of these major roads.
Enid’s collector streets are divided by east and west side.
The east side’s include:
• 20th from Chestnut to Randolph
• 4th from Chestnut to Randolph
• Monroe from Maine to Garriott
• All sides of Garriott and Van Buren that have stop signs and stop lights
• Oklahoma from Van Buren to Adams
The west side’s include:
• Johnson from Chestnut to Rupe
• Eisenhower from Chesntut to Randolph
• Coolidge from Chestnut to Randolph
• All sides of Garriott and Van Buren that have signs and lights
• Oklahoma and Cherokee from Van Buren to Cleveland
• Washington from Oxford to Oklahoma 81
Routes in the book found in trucks also include which routes have hills and bridges.
Road workers focus mostly on bridges and hilly areas, Humphries said, because those tend to ice over more than flatter ground.
Workers with the state Department of Transportation handle state highways including Van Buren and Garriott, as well as Willow from 4th to 30th, while working closely with city staff, Humphries said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.