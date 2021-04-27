WATONGA, Okla. — A widening and resurfacing project on Oklahoma 33/Oklahoma 3 in Blaine County will create narrow traffic lanes and some detours for months starting Monday, May, 3, 2021, the Oklahoma Department of Transportation reports.
Shoulders will be closed and eastbound and westbound traffic on Oklahoma 33/Oklahoma 3, east of Watonga, will be narrowed and shifted between NS 262 and NS 269 roads beginning at 7 a.m. Monday and continuing through winter 2021, according to ODOT.
Drivers should use caution and watch for workers and moving equipment along the corridor, department officials advise.
As the project continues, drivers should be alert to lane shifts and intermittent lane closures to allow for construction activities. Updates will be sent as changes occur.
The $11.5 million contract was awarded to Cornell Construction Co. of Clinton in December 2020. The project is expected to reach completion in late 2021 or early 2022, weather permitting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.