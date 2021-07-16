ENID, Okla. — East Randolph on either side of North 5th will be closed to traffic starting Monday as city crews make roadway reconstructions for about a month.
North 5th will also be closed between Randolph and Broadway.
The closure is expected to be in place for approximately three to four weeks while crews also repair three drainage inlets.
The detour route will be North 4th, East Maple and North 5th during the closure.
Regular parking will be unavailable for Enid Skate Park, located at the soon-closed intersection of Randolph and 5th.
