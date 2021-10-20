ENID, Okla. — A part of a street adjacent to a church on the east side of Enid will be closed to the public.
Enid city commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance closing the 260 feet of North Davis that runs east of Bible Baptist Church between Maple and Elm.
City engineering project manager Angela Rasmuson said the street will be fenced on the south and the north sides. The city still will retain the utility easement for the sewer line under the street with a gate on the north for easement access.
City Commissioner Keith Siragusa, whose ward the area is located in, motioned to approve the request Tuesday.
The approval came a day after Enid’s planning commissioners recommended the ordinance, 5-2.
Bible Baptist already owns the two empty lots on the other side of Davis, Gary Goins, the church’s children’s minister, told Enid Metropolitan Area Planning Commission at Monday’s meeting.
Goins said the church would like to eventually add a playground to the area.
He said the church has had security issues over the years, adding that drivers have to pull wide going around the corner, and a pole had previously been taken out.
Davis is already not a through-street from Randolph, MAPC commissioner Whitney Hall said.
MAPC commissioners also on Monday unanimously recommended a rezoning request that will eventually lead to a new Mexican restaurant opening its doors in Enid.
Heydy’s Place will open at 530 N. Madison, the former home of Classy Cut Hair Styling, while the property next door will be demolished to make room for a new industrial kitchen and a larger parking lot, as well as a drive-through.
City commissioners will hear the request to rezone the house next door from a residential to a commercial district on Nov. 2, according to the city planning office.
The restaurant’s owner and namesake, Heydy Harrington, said she’s hoping for a March opening, “But you know how constructions go. And winter is coming, so hopefully … we don’t get bad weather.”
The food service industry is a family business for Harrington, whose mother owns the restaurant Mama Tita’s Mexican Tacos, located in the Sunset Plaza on Cleveland and Garriott.
Harrington, who grew up in northern Guatemala and Guatemala City before moving to Enid in 1998, said she also wants to introduce her own native country’s cuisine to the American people in Enid through her restaurant.
“There is a difference, yes” between Mexican and Guatemalan dishes, she said — such as chile rellenos, which are stuffed with meats and vegetables in Guatemala instead of cheese.
