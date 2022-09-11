ENID, Okla. — When judging entries in the Garfield County Free Fair’s “Best of Wheat” bread baking contest Saturday, Marlene Buck used as many senses as possible.
From looking at the shape and color of the baked breads, to smelling them for freshness and, finally, tasting them, Buck took many things into consideration when selecting the winners of each category in both the junior and senior divisions and then the champions and reserve champions.
“Here, we want the best possible product, so we look at everything,” Buck said. “I was very impressed (by the entries this year).”
There were 12 bread entries total in the senior division and two in the junior division during the annual Free Fair.
There were six categories available in the senior division: white bread, whole wheat bread, dinner rolls, other wheat breads, sweet breads and bread machines. The junior division had white bread, dinner rolls, other wheat breads, sweet breads and specialty shapes categories.
In the junior division of the “Best of Wheat” contest, sisters Bailey and Madison Nickels won champion and reserve champion.
Ruth Campbell walked away as the grand champion in the senior division with her raspberry pecan swirl bread, which took about three hours to make.
Campbell said she’s been baking ever since she was 10 years old and has been competing in the Free Fair for about 28 years.
“I just like doing this every year,” said Campbell, who’s won the title a handful of times throughout the years.
Edwina Olson said she started baking bread many years ago because she loved the smell of it baking in the kitchen and the taste of the finished products.
Olson has now been baking breads and entering contests for about 30 years in total, though it’s been about nine years since her last competition due to working at Oklahoma Bible Academy.
She knew there would be good competition in the “Best of Wheat” contest like Campbell and wasn’t sure how she’d fare, but her “golden braids” entry, which also took about three hours to make, in the “other wheat breads” category, won reserve champion.
Olson said her favorite part of baking is watching the reactions of those who eat the bread, especially family members.
“They’ll just say, ‘Oh, this is so good,’ and just eat it all fresh from the oven,” she said. “I love that.”
Both Campbell and Olson will be able to enter their bread dishes into the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair, which starts Thursday and runs through Sept. 25.
The two women encouraged anybody interested in baking bread to visit www.kingarthurbaking.com and www.tasteofhome.com for recipes and tutorials.
Buck also urged those interested to take a leap.
“Just jump in, and don’t be discouraged,” Buck said. “You will have failures, but you’ll learn from them — that’s part of the process. Figure out what you like to eat and what you like to do, and just go with it. Don’t be afraid to try something.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.