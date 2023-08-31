Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. — Two movers and shakers in Enid and Oklahoma will be honored Sept. 16, 2023, when they are inducted into the Enid Walk of Fame.
The posthumous honoree is Jewel William Ridge, who was instrumental in the creation of what is now Autry Technology Center, and the second nominee is Dr. Jerry Blankenship, who was a force in the creation of Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center.
A ceremony honoring the men will be 9 a.m. Sept. 16 in Grand Ballroom C at Stride Bank Center, according to the city of Enid.
Jewel RidgeRidge and his wife Mary moved to Enid in 1949 to begin their teaching careers.
He had served in the Army in World War II, participating in the North Africa and Italy campaigns. When the war, he joined the Oklahoma National Guard 45th Division and eventually was mobilized to Japan as part of the occupying force and then entered the Korean war. He retired as a major after 20 years.
At Enid High School, he taught mechanical drawing and distributive education. He also was a sponsor to the Photography Club and coached track and field.
His most notable contribution, though, was as founder and creator of vocational and technical education for Enid and for Oklahoma.
The journey toward vocational education began while Ridge was serving in the Korean war with Gen. O.T. Autry, who also was a teacher in. They discussed Ridge’s concept of an alternative educational program. He wanted to offer vocational and technical training to students to help them learn a set of skills that would better meet their educational and occupational needs.
After the war, Ridge returned to the classroom. In 1964, he became principal of Waller Junior High School. During this time, he developed his curriculum and prepared his proposal for a vocational and technical center. He worked with state Sen. Norman Lamb, R-Enid, to take his plan through the state Legislature for funding. Next came the building design. Ridge was a draftsman and drew the plans for the vo-tech.
The school opened in 1966, and it was recommended it be named the Jewel Ridge Vocational and Technical Center; however, he declined and requested it to be named after O.T. Autry, who was superintendent of Enid Public Schools. Ridge was named superintendent of O.T. Autry Vocational and Technical Center and remained in that role until his retirement in 1986.
Ridge also was a community leader and member of Oklahoma Education Association and National Education Association. Additionally, he was a member of Masonic Lodge 80 and was a 32nd Degree Mason. He was a member of Enid Noon Lion’s Club and served in various positions with First United Methodist Church.
Dr. Jerry BlankenshipBlankenship was born and raised in Frederick.
He attended the University of Oklahoma on a golf scholarship, but early on he knew he wanted to become a doctor, and his studies took precedence. In 1962, he graduated from the OU Medical School with honors and was recognized as the student with the most ideal doctor-patient relationship. By 1967, he had completed his residency in urology at OU and began his own practice in Enid.
During his medical career he served on the staff of both Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and St. Mary’s Regional Medical. He also served as chief of surgery and chief of staff at both hospitals. He was president of Oklahoma Urological Association in 1983 and 1984. In 1992, he was awarded one of the highest recognitions given to a doctor: the Wyeth Ayerst Laboratories Physician Award for Community Service.
Blankenship retired as a doctor in 2000.
His community service includes a term as chairman of Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce in 1988. He was a member of the Phillips University Board of Trustees for 14 years and was an integral part of the Enid-Phillips Campaign and the subsequent sales tax campaign in 1987. He was a member of Enid Development Coalition.
He was instrumental in the fundraising and development of Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center.
He also is an elder at Central Christian Church and served on the United Way of Northwest Oklahoma board of directors for many years. He has been a board member of Enid Public School Foundation, Enid Higher Education Council and Enid Rotary Club.
He was named Pillar of the Plains in 2009 for his community service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.