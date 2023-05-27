Riders and walkers pay tribute to veterans during start of Memorial Day Weekend events

ENID, Okla. — On a sunny day in Northwest Oklahoma in the early to mid-1940s, Harold G., the youngest of three Kiner brothers, the baby of the family, posed in his Army uniform with his parents by his side in front of the Aline family home.
Soon after taking that photo with his parents, Harold would head off to war, following in the footsteps of his brothers — Ernest, the oldest and Larry Kiner’s father, and Ray, the middle Kiner child — and so many others who fought in World War II.
“Well, he’s my father’s baby brother. He had auburn hair, and there’s this picture of him: He’s really cocky, he’s got this hat crooked …,” Larry Kiner said, smiling at the memory of that photo.
Kiner was sitting at the M.L. Becker Educational Center at the Woodring Wall of Honor located at Enid Woodring Regional Airport Saturday morning, May 27, 2023. Behind him, nestled in shadow boxes, were the Medal of Honor, Purple Heart and letter of commendation from President Franklin Roosevelt that were earned by his uncle for his bravery during World War II.
“So I, you know, I didn’t every know him,” Larry Kiner said, “but I just know that he must have been a pretty good person because of what he did.”
Months after his 20th birthday, Private Kiner and two other Doughboys of the 117th Infantry, 30th Infantry Division, were avoiding enemy machine gun fire while participating on a strong point of the Siegfried Line, near Palenberg, Germany.
The three were pinned down when an enemy hand grenade fell close by, and Harold hurled himself on the explosive, sacrificing his life and saving his fellow soldiers.
In 1945, Harold Kiner’s wife, whom he married just before going to war, and his parents were presented with the military honors awarded posthumously to Kiner for his bravery.
His wife, Emily, eventually married again and gave the awards to Harold’s parents. For years, the medals and papers sat in an old trunk and then in a safe deposit box.
Both of Harold’s brothers came home and continued with their lives. Ray was killed only years later in a oil rig accident, and the loss of his brothers and his wartime experiences were hard on Ernest, Larry Kiner said, adding his father never wanted Larry to join the military because of his war memories, which he rarely would talk about.
Eventually, without heirs, Harold’s medals were passed along to the distant family, and one day while in church, Larry Kiner was moved when his pastor started talking about honoring people.
“And it just came to me, because I spent my whole life in the Aline auditorium, his plaque was up there, and you can see that every time we were in the auditorium, and I always thought, ‘How could he do that?’ I don't even … I couldn't even comprehend it,” he said. “I decided right there it was kind of ridiculous to have his honors in a safety deposit box in the bank, instead of where somebody could see it.”
Harold Kiner’s medals and citations were a main feature around the first Medal of Honor Ride of Valor held Saturday, May 27, 2023, in honor of Memorial Day Weekend.
Around two dozen motorcyclists, and more traveling by car, started out at the Woodring Wall of Honor and rode to three Medal of Honor recipients’ gravesides in Northwest Oklahoma as part of a remembrance trip and poker run event.
The first stop was the west side of Enid Cemetery, where Robert M. Blair, civil war veteran, is buried. Participants placed a flower on his grave, decorated with American flags, and heard the story of how he was awarded the Medal of Honor.
“In 1862, he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving as boatswain’s mate aboard the USS Pontotoc … He was engaged in nearly all the great naval engagements in and about Cape Fear River, and for his bravery and said actions he received a Medal of Honor from President Lincoln,” according to an obituary for Blair, who died in 1899, that was read by Craig Robertson.
From there, the riders took to the road for a long trip to Aline, where they paid tribute in the same manner to Harold Kiner, and then lastly visited Waukomis Cemetery to honor Lt. Col. Leon Vance, the pilot who saved lives of his crew members when their plane went down over the English Channel during World War II. Vance survived but lost his foot, and the hospital plane he was coming back to America in disappeared over the Atlantic. Vance, the namesake for Vance Air Force Base, has a marker in Waukomis despite being missing in action and officially declared dead.
Honoring ‘in the best way’
Honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice is important, said Jack Kehnemund, a local Shrine and Elks member who led the briefing to the Medal of Honor Ride of Valor participants.
His father, Jess Agnew, was a 17-year-old whose job was to help care for the bodies on the beaches of Omaha just after the Normandy Invasion during WWII.
Kehnemund was a grown man when he reconnected with his father, and even older when he first heard that story.
“And I thought, ‘Wow, yeah, at 17.’ You know, you don't stop and think about that.”
His father was adamant about attending memorial services on Memorial Day and Veterans Day to honor soldiers, Kehnemund said. After the last Veterans Day service he attended he tripped at home and broke his neck, which ultimately led to his death.
At 3 a.m. on Christmas morning, he got a call that his dad had asked to be cleaned up, and get a haircut and shave.
“He went back in and said, ‘Don't hook me. I'm ready to go home. So three o'clock on Christmas Day’s when I found out my dad died,” Kehenmund said, choking up. That's why I'm out here. I had to do something for these guys.”
Kehnemund has participated for years in Ride of Honor, which has been held for about a decade. His first year he rode with the dog tags of his childhood friend, Ray Davis, who was killed in action in Vietnam, around his neck.
“We grew up together, him and his his brother and sisters. We are just like family. So this was my chance to have a final ride with Ray, which meant a lot to me. It was tough the first few miles. But, you know, I felt like I was honoring him in the best way.”
Refusing to stop walking
Earlier Saturday, a diehard few arrived at Woodring Wall of Honor ready to make the annual 5K walk, despite the fact there was no official event this year.
Fighting cancer, wearing oxygen and legally blind, Jay Chambers still walks after he started more than a decade ago at the creation of the Red Dirt Run. After walking 3.1 miles with his family and Red Dirt friends Saturday morning, Chambers sat resting in a gazebo near the Becker center, where crosses were lined on the lawn in honor of Memorial Day and those in the military who have lost their lives.
Elaine Johns, executive director of Woodring Wall of Honor and Veterans Park, said Chambers approached her 23 years ago when they first created the park and started erecting stone monuments with the names of veterans at the Wall of Honor. Chambers asked her if he could have the name of his Korean War buddy engraved on one, despite the fact that the man was not from the Enid area.
Johns said she told him to tell her about him, and Chambers said he took a bullet for him and died in his arms.
“He said, ‘I just want to honor him for what he did,’” Johns said, adding that his buddy’s name is on the first of the monuments.
Chambers said he continues to walk for Pat Patterson and all those in their military, and their families.
“It’s for those who can’t walk and those who can’t walk because they didn’t come home and for those who came home and didn’t know they came home,” Chambers said. “Take a look at all the crosses out there. That’s why I do it. It’s not about me at all.”
Jay Smith dons his firefighter gear as a member of the Pioneer-Skeleton Creek Fire Department and walks in honor of veterans. He started with the Red Dirt Run, as did Chambers, and continued this year alongside his friend despite the fact the run was not officially held.
Johns said organizers of the Memorial Day events opted to discontinue the Red Dirt Run because of the condition of the Jerauld Gentry and Market roadways used for the route just outside of the airport. She said they hope to reboot it again at a different location and possibly a different time.
But the fact that there was no official run didn’t stop Chambers and Smith and their families and a few others from participating anyway.
Fern Boyle started running in the Red Dirt event in 2011, and her veteran husband, Doug, thought she was crazy for spending money to run for miles. But she soon convinced him to join in, saying its about more than just a run or walk.
“It’s the whole atmosphere,” Boyle said. “It’s more than just the run. It’s what we run for.”
Smith agrees.
“I do it for the guys who didn’t get to come home to do it, or got to come home but can’t do it,” Smith said, adding he is motivated by Chambers.
“Every year before we leave we say, ‘We’ll, see you next year.’ Well, I hope so.”