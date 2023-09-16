Rick Simpson embraces his hometown, its heritage on 130th anniversary of Land Run of 1893

ENID, Okla. — Cherokee Strip Celebration is more than just longhorn cattle, horses, modern bands and Native American and western-themed floats parading down the streets of Enid, it showcases the soul of the city’s past and represents its future, said native resident Rick Simpson.
And if we are not careful, we are going to lose it, he stressed. Simpson has been involved in the annual celebration since he was 6 years old and on Saturday took the reins and mounted his horse as grand marshal to lead the 2023 Cherokee Strip Parade 60-some years later.
“It’s our heritage, and we need to keep this thing going,” Simpson said. “If we forget where we came from, how’re we going to know where we’re going, ya know?”
It’s a birthright that the Simpson family has embraced from the time Simpson’s grandfather came to settle in the Enid area in 1896 to when his father, along with his friend Bill Munn, revived the Cherokee Strip Celebration in the 1980s in time for the grand centennial celebration in 1993.
“You know, we just all … this is the only place we’ve ever lived. This is Enid …” Simpson said. “People say, you know, you guys could live about anywhere you want. Well, that's true. But we love Enid. It’s just, it’s home. You'll find some of the best people in the world right here. So why move? You know, go travel if you want to, but Enid’s an awful good place to come home to.”
Hard work and humor
Rick’s father, K.P., and his best friend at the time decided right after World War II that they didn’t want to work for anyone else, so they loaded a pickup with war surplus and sold them around Enid. They set up a small building on Independence, south of Convention Hall, and continued the business from there.
Eventually K.P.’s friend moved to Texas, following the oil business, and the Simpson’s store relocated a few more times, eventually becoming a work/western wear and saddle store when surplus was harder to come by.
The store settled one last time into a building on the north side of the 200 block of East Randolph, where it remained until the mid-2000s, when it transitioned to the Simpson’s Old Time Museum, which Rick maintains today.
Rick says he was probably 3 years old when his father gathered the family — wife D.J., daughter Mary, son Larry and the baby of the family Rick — and told them they were all going to have to work hard if they were going to make this work.
Rick said two of the best lessons he ever learned from his father were hard work and humor.
Stumbling on to something
Because of the store, the Simpsons began creating “these crazy caper commercials,” Simpson said.
“And Ben Johnson, the old, cowboy actor, Academy Award winner, from Oklahoma, was a longtime friend of ours. And he'd say, 'Guys, whenever you shoot a commercial send me a copy of it,' because he just loved them.”
One day he invited the Simpson to go down to Mineral Wells, Texas, where his nephew was producing a film, and a work for him for a week.
“So while I was there, a little old lady walked up to me and stuck her card in my pocket and said, 'When you guys get through here, come over to Dallas to my office. I wanna visit with ya,” Rick said.
He asked Johnson’s nephew if he knew who she was, and it turns out she was one of the top talent agents in Dallas.
That led the Simpsons on to the set of “Dallas,” a popular show that started in the late-1970s and aired through the early 1990s, and eventually to “Unsolved Mysteries” where they did quite a few period pieces.
“They were a great company to work for, but one day day we're sitting around the office … lamenting the fact that nobody was doing the family-type westerns that we all had grown up with. So Dad said write a script and we’ll do one. So we did, and by golly, we started getting some orders and stuff.”
Skeleton Creek Productions is now working on its 7th film following the capers of Stormy Lane, portrayed by Rick; Texas Clapsaddle, played by his brother Larry; and Cimarron Simmons, played by K.P. in the first film, “The Trail to Abilene,” before he passed.
When they started on the next film, Rick took the reins as director, Larry became the producer and Tom Ward, from Guthrie, stepped in the role of Cimarron Simmons, for which he was perfect, Rick Simpson said.
During the ensuing years, Skeleton Creek Productions — named for the creek that runs through the Simpson’s property east of Enid — released five more films, “Guns Along the Bravo,” “Showdown at Devil’s Butte,” Curse of the Sacred Mountain,” “Cactus Creek” and “Canyon Trail.” They also produced several documentaries, “The Miracle of the Staircase,” “Seasons of St. Francis,” “Legend of the Lost Dutchman Mine” and “Krazy Kapers.”
The Simpsons would take out advertisements in western and horse magazines selling the movies.
“And lo and behold,” Simpson said, “the orders started coming in. Now, you can sell anything to anybody once, you know. But we started to get some re-orders for people to give as gifts, so we thought maybe we stumbled on to something.”
‘Reckon we’ll get paid?’
The movies began to develop a following and began to pay for themselves and even win film festivals, Simpson said.
They were wholesome and beckoned the viewer back to yesteryear, when Rick Simpson was a child growing up in Enid, and westerns ruled the airwaves, theaters and television programming.
When the family filmed their commercials, their catch phrase became popular all over Enid, with someone in the commercial always asking, “Reckon we’ll get paid?” And the answer always was, “Taint likely.”
Simpson said that became their schtick: They included the words “Taint likely” in every movie.
“So we stumbled onto a niche that nobody wants to do,” he said. “They want to put the language in there, and some gore and some nudity.”
They even had a distributor make an offer if they’d liven up the language and put add nudity.
“Well, you know, nobody’s wanting to see me without my clothes for 40 years, including my wife,” he said, chuckling.
He told that man that he couldn’t shave without looking in a mirror.
“He said, Rick, I have no idea what you're talking about,” Simpson said. “And I said, ‘Well, I know you don't. That's the problem.’ I said I have to look in the mirror to shave. And if I can't look at myself in the mirror because I'm doing these pictures I shouldn't be doing, then I’d have to blindfold myself to shave.”
With that mentality, a group of parents and grandparents approached the Simpsons in 2005 to start a fan club, telling them that their children and grandchildren had watched their films 25 to 30 times. Rick said they started the Stormy Lane Fan Club but did not want to advertise it, thinking if it grew it would do so on its own.
Today, the club is in 48 states and five foreign countries, with close to 5,000 kids who have become members.
“It shows that these kids are starved for what we grew up with,” Simpson said.
Last of the Silver Screen cowboys
Every generation thinks that theirs will be the last of the Silver Screen cowboys. Simpson said he hopes he’s not really the last of them. He said he must be looking old because people all the time ask about what will happen once he does “ride into his last sunset.”
The movies likely will end, he said.
Skeleton Creek Productions last released a movie in 2017 and is working on its seventh film, but inflation has driven prices so high now, Simpson said, that while they started filming back in October they have halted for now until prices calm down. The company provides meals and lodging, but those participating travel on their own, and gas prices are too high to ask them to foot that bill right now, he said.
In this latest film, “The Golden Cross,” Simpson said they chose to write Texas Clapsaddle back at the ranch getting ready for the big cattle drive, since the character is portrayed by his big brother Larry, who passed away in 2021.
Simpson also has lost his older sister, Mary, and is now the last one of his family who worked hard all those years after the war to make it all work, as K.P. asked them to.
Rick said he wouldn’t have been able to do any of the things he has without his wife, Karen, backing him up for the past 46 years of marriage.
“I could not have even attempted this without her, without Larry, without Dad,” he said.
Rick believes the seventh film will be finished, and the museum — which is filled with movie sets the Simpsons built, including a saloon, and with real-life western memorabilia, movie set pieces and costumes and other interesting artifacts — will go on, he said. He is making arrangements even now to ensure that that history of the museum continues and is not lost.
The museum exhibits and movie sets are open 8:30-11 and 1-4 Tuesday through Saturday ... most of the time. Rick says its always best to check ahead. Information about the museum and movies can be found at https://www.skeletoncreekproductions.com/index.html.
But with all that talk, Simpson is not going anywhere yet, as thousands downtown Saturday could attest as he led off his first even Cherokee Strip Celebration parade as grand marshal, whooping with joy and encouraging the crowds, especially the kids, to get excited.
The choice for him to lead the 130th celebration of Enid’s founding was just about perfect — could Enid residents ever find a better modern day representation of the pioneer spirit of the Cherokee Strip or the grit of the Old West?
“Tain’t likely."