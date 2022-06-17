WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFNS) — Gen. Duke Z. Richardson assumed leadership of Air Force Materiel Command during a ceremony at the National Museum of the Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, June 13.
Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown Jr. presided over the event, where he spoke of the critical importance of AFMC in regards to his action orders of accelerate change or lose, and the vital importance of the command for meeting the demand of today’s Air Force as it faces near peer adversaries such as China, today and in the future.
“Let me begin with a proverb, ‘One who doesn’t look ahead, remains behind.’ As we look ahead, the Air Force will deliver cutting-edge capabilities … capabilities that are needed so we do not see ourselves behind in the future. And the Air Force Materiel Command’s acquisition professionals, engineers, sustainers and innovators are looking ahead and also making sure that we stay focused on today,” Brown said. “Our Air Force can Fly, Fight, and Win … Airpower Anytime, Anywhere, because of you.”
During his speech, Brown talked about Richardson’s distinguished career, highlighting the exemplary service from his time as an enlisted avionics technician at Williams AFB to his first commissioned officer position as a Space Electronics Engineer at the Air Force Research Laboratory, and beyond.
Brown also highlighted the exceptional leadership Richardson demonstrated both as commander of the 823rd Aeronautical Systems Group and vice commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center as well as in his five times as a program executive officer for organizations across AFMC.
Richardson, an AFMC veteran, previously served in a number of center, program office and headquarters positions across the enterprise. His career in acquisition and materiel brought him to Wright-Patterson AFB for the first time in 1997 where he supported the F-15 System Program Office.
Over the years, he served in a number of leadership roles at the Aeronautical Systems Center and AFLCMC. Richardson was previously the Air Force program executive officer, or PEO, for fighters and bombers, PEO for tankers, and PEO for Presidential and Executive Airlift. He also previously served at headquarters, AFMC as the director of Logistics and Sustainment.
Most recently, Richardson served as the military deputy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics at the Pentagon, where he was responsible for research and development, test, production, product support and modernization of Air Force programs worth more than $60 billion annually.
“I’ve been thinking quite a lot about our former AFMC commanders, airmen like General Pawlikowski and General Wolfenbarger, and now, General Bunch. I am humbled to follow these amazing leaders and ready to serve this awesome command,” Richardson said upon taking command. “My love for this command — its people, its heritage, its mission, even its emblem — is beyond measure.”
Richardson is the 11th AFMC commander in the command’s 30-year history. The command stood up July 1, 1992, and celebrates its 30th anniversary this year.
He succeeds Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., who will retire Aug. 1.
