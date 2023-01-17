City of Enid
Enid News & Eagle file photo

ENID, Okla. — A ribbon cutting for the community is slated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, for phase 1 of the East Chestnut Roadway Reconstruction Project, city officials announced Monday, Jan. 16.

The ceremony will take place at the intersection of Chestnut and 10th.

Residents in the High Lawn, Davis Park, Steel Plant and Queen City additions will see benefits of the project, according to a press release from the city.

