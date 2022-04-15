ENID, Okla. — The 4RKids Foundation hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the grand opening of its new building on Thursday.
“Debbie’s Place” is home to 4RKids’ Employment Center, administrative offices and resource and sensory-friendly rooms for clients of 4RKids, which helps promote community awareness of individuals with special needs and provides vocational, educational and social/recreational opportunities for children and adults with special needs.
Rachel McVay, executive director of 4RKids, said the new facility will help the nonprofit to better serve individuals in Enid and surrounding communities.
“The new building is large enough that we are able to take on more clients,” McVay said. “When 4RKids was in the mini golf building and 2nd Story Employment Center, space was very tight, so we had to keep things at a reduced number. This building has given us the expansion that we needed because we outgrew that other building.”
Construction on Debbie’s Place began in 2020 after more than five years of planning and fundraising, but the ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to Debbie’s Place, 4RKids’ 2nd Story Gift Shop was remodeled and is open to the public.
Debbie’s Place was named in honor of the late Deborah Ann Traylor, who was born in Enid in 1950 to Duane and Olive Traylor.
Nancy Burgett, one of Debbie’s sisters, said there weren’t many services available for Debbie, who was developmentally disabled, while growing up. At 8 years old, Debbie went to live at Enid State School, and after turning 18 years old, she lived at Sunnyside Nursing Center until her death in 1976.
“Even though she wasn’t under our roof at home, my parents made sure that she was a part of our family,” said Burgett, who attended the ceremony on Thursday.
Burgett said she learned a lot about compassion, love, grace and mercy through Debbie’s life and from watching her parents, and when she moved back to Enid several years ago, Burgett was “drawn like a magnet” to 4RKids.
Debbie’s family donated to the 4RKids’ capital campaign to help with the “important cause.” Now, Burgett said it means a lot to her and her sisters to see Debbie’s name on the building and that people with special needs have employment opportunities through 4RKids.
“It’s just lovely to see her spirit carried on,” Burgett said. “Just to see people thriving and waiting in line to pick up a paycheck — it warms my heart because … there’s just not a lot of opportunities (for people with special needs) after graduating for employment. Everyone deserves a job and opportunities to socialize.”
Many 4RKids’ board and staff members, clients and volunteers were in attendance at the ceremony, along with Debbie’s other siblings Donna and Norma, city officials, chamber representatives and other members of the Enid community.
At the ceremony, Mayor George Pankonin proclaimed April 14, 2022, as The 4RKids Foundation Day in Enid, saying he was proud of how far 4RKids has come since it was founded in 2003.
“As I stand here and look over the parking lot that used to be so decrepit, and the building that took so much work to even get us started — I can’t even believe that we’ve come this far,” he said. “I have one photo in my office at the house, and it’s a picture of my son Joe with his very first paycheck, and it was from 4RKids. It really reminds me of what this offers for everyone.”
McVay said 4RKids is blessed to be supported by the Enid and surrounding communities.
“There were so many faces here that I don’t know, but they must have all had something in their hearts that made them want to be here,” she said. “We wouldn’t be here without the Enid community supporting 4RKids.”
