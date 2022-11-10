WATONGA, Okla. — A ribbon cutting and public celebration for the new runway at Watonga Regional Airport will be held from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.
The event is being hosted by the city of Watonga and Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission to celebrate the spirit of aviation and bring renewed business and general aviation transportation to Blaine County and the surrounding area, with community leaders and stakeholders, special guests and state dignitaries planning to attend.
The free event at the airport, located off Oklahoma 8, does require registration and ticket entry. Those interested can register at https://tinyurl.com/WatongaAirport
