Gaslight Theatre’s summer musical “Once” can basically be summed up as a love note — to the music, to the characters and to the heartfelt angst many creative people go through as they try to bring their passion to life.
Directed and staged superbly by Enid community theater icon Jason Maly and his creative team of Sean and Angela Gallagher, the cast of 16 tells the story of two strangers who connect quickly and whose relationship grows quickly through their love of music.
Maly has managed to showcase a cast of local talent as well as several who have traveled from towns such as Midwest City, Stillwater and Edmond just for the opportunity to be a part of this show. The stage play is adapted from the Indy low-budget Irish movie by the same name.
The stage version and set design are simplistic and effective, combining basic props, a setting that evokes musical keys on a keyboard and effective use of video to set the different scenes. The audience is easily transported through the story.
We meet the two appealing stars immediately as “Guy” — an Irish lad played by Jonathan Wilson — who starts out on what appears to be a street and sings passionately about leaving his situation, which apparently includes a love interest taking off and going to New York.
Then, we hear a disembodied voice of “Girl” (Maddy Mae Billings) — who is Czech — who steps into the scene and compliments the young singer, but also peppers him with questions about what the song means and what it’s about.
Guy is broody and depressed, ready to give up on his music and accept his fate as a Hoover vacuum repairman in his father’s shop. Girl is charismatic, inquiring, often pushy and a definitely a doer.
The two immediately connect, getting together in a little music shop to combine for the lovely ballad and the musical’s seemingly signature song “Falling Slowly.” Through her magnetism, Girl starts to bring Guy out of his funk and get him excited about pursuing his music — and possibly his former love interest.
Every member of the large ensemble cast either plays an instrument or sings. They move about the set impressively setting up impromptu scenes that showcase each cast member’s part in this love-not love story.
The musical includes about 15 songs, some of which are reprised. Once they leave the theater, audiences will definitely remember several of the songs, including “Falling Slowly,” the haunting “If You Want Me,” “Sleeping” and “When Your Mind’s Made Up.”
The first act lasts about an hour, and the second act runs about 45 minutes. There is a 15-minute intermission. The show is rated PG-13 for language.
The talented ensemble includes William Day, Renae Perry, Catina Sundvall, Curtis Crandall, Harrison Lyon, Blake Recknagel, Mitch Lyon, Daniel Rios, Sydney Wehmeyer, McCartney D.J. Lyon, Venson Fields, Jersey Garrett, Ashley McConnell, Sean Gallagher and Michael Garland.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 21, 2023, and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. Additional performances are 7:30 p.m. both July 28 and 29. Tickets are $20 for adults, $17 military and $10 for students. Get tickets by calling the box office at (580) 234-2307 or going online at gaslighttheatre.org/once.
