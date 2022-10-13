“Dying men rarely scream – they don’t have the energy for it. I know.” – Annie Wilkes
That’s a quote directly from “Misery” character Annie Wilkes just minutes into the Gaslight Theatre production of “Misery,” which premieres tonight and continues for the next two weekends.
For those who are familiar with Stephen King’s novel and movie by the same name, this stage production is a bit more austere, but every bit as creepy and unsettling. Directed by Tammy Wilson, the two-person starring cast is tasked with setting the scene in a way that both entertains and troubles the audience.
“Misery” follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes, who is a trained nurse. He wakes up captive in her secluded cabin in the Colorado wilderness.
Paul first thinks Annie is his savior, but soon finds out his “number one fan” is also his number one nightmare.
While he is convalescing, Annie first reads a manuscript he’s been working on, which is more of an autobiography and not one of his well-known romance novels. Annie doesn’t approve of some of the language in the book, and she makes that disapproval known quickly.
However, when she realizes his latest published book in the “Misery” series kills off her favorite character, Misery Chastain, she becomes unhinged. Annie forces Paul to write a new “Misery “novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere.
The two main characters are portrayed by April Morrow-Pearson, as Annie, and Jason Ogg, as Paul.
Morrow-Pearson does an excellent job in turning from cheerful to frenzied in a matter of seconds. She shows all of Annie’s emotions through her tone and facial expressions.
In his character, Ogg doesn’t know from which direction Annie is going to come at him in any given moment. He has to put on an act for Annie as well as provide the audience the nuanced clues to what he is planning in order to get away.
The two have great chemistry, successfully portraying characters who are chilling, sadistic and traumatized.
“Misery” is the perfect thriller for an October production. Kudos to the crew for working the set in a way that makes Annie’s cabin come alive.
The show is for mature audiences due to language and some violence. It runs just short of two hours, including a 15-minute intermission.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Oct. 14, 15, 21 and 22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Tickets are $18 for adults and $15 for military members.
