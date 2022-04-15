There are Gaslight Theatre productions that are light, romantic and funny and some are even a little dark or scary. And then there’s the upcoming production of “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” which will take audiences to a new level of emotions that will make them both uncomfortable and so ensnared in the chaos, they cannot look away.
Director Tammy Berry has put together a brilliant cast and setting in the Turpin Theater at Gaslight for this production. The four actors are so believable and so adept in their roles, you will be thinking about them long after you leave the theater.
The performance is intimate and personal, beginning with the audience invited to mix and mingle with the characters at the New Carthage University faculty party. Audiences then will transform into “flies on the wall” in the living room of history professor, George, and his wife, Martha, as they return home from the party at around 2 a.m.
You immediately see the dysfunction between the brooding Martha, played by Jill Patterson Ruding, and the passive-aggressive George, played by Mike Weatherford. They both display bitterness and hopelessness from a damaged marriage. However, Martha has invited a new young faculty member and his wife to come over for drinks — even at the late hour.
Nick, played by Christopher McDaniel, and Honey, played by April Morrow, arrive at the home innocently enough, but soon realize they are in the middle of something very awkward and unsettling with their hosts. George and Martha drag Nick and Honey into a battle of emotional games that reach a precipice as the evening approaches daylight hours.
The four actors shine in their respective roles, beginning with Weatherford as George, who mixes wit with sarcasm and contempt to devastating effect. Ruding, as Martha, immediately begins as a belligerent force that continues throughout the production. We see her character evolve from aggression to despair. Both Weatherford and Ruding do a great of portraying the unhappy couple who seem to almost perceive Nick and Honey as prey to be destroyed.
McDaniel, as Nick, effectively portrays the up-and-coming young biology professor, but as he matches wits with George, we soon realize he’s enjoying the competition almost too much. Morrow, as Honey, is the saddest of all. She poignantly portrays the devastation that results from the emotional turmoil of the night.
“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” is for mature audiences. The production includes adult language and content. The show is almost three hours long, including one 15-minute intermission. Tickets, at $10, are open seating, and can be purchased at gaslight theatre.org. Seating is limited to about 50 seats, so reserve your tickets as soon as possible.
Performance times and dates are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 15-16, and Friday and Saturday, April 22-23.
