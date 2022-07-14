A corpse, a hapless Brit, a box of diamonds and host of individuals bent on grabbing $6 million is a recipe for a whacky comedic musical that is this month’s presentation by Gaslight Theatre.
“Lucky Stiff” revolves around a bored English shoe salesman who finds out he’s the heir to his late uncle’s $6 million fortune. There’s a catch, however. In order to inherit the money, the nephew has to take the embalmed body of his recently deceased uncle on vacation to Monte Carlo. If he succeeds in following every detail laid out by the uncle, he gets the money. If not, the funds go to the Universal Home for Dogs in Brooklyn.
Chad Swanson portrays the nephew, Harry Witherspoon, who proceeds to escort the uncle to his dream vacation destination. Hot on his heels, however, is Miss Annabel Glick, played by Charlet Ringwald, a representative of the home for dogs who is checking to make sure Witherspoon does not miss any details of the trip — if so, the $6 million is forfeited to her organization.
Adding to the zany mystery is the fact that the uncle apparently was murdered by a mob-moll wannabe, Rita LaPorta, played by Cathy Nulph, who also is after the money. She ropes her optometrist brother, Vincent Di Ruzzio, played by Christopher McDaniel, in her scheme to follow Witherspoon to Monte Carlo.
The whole ordeal is kind of a mix between “Weekend at Bernies” and “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.” The talented ensemble cast put together by director Mitch Lyon, pulls off a zany plot that includes musical numbers, a love story and a classic switcheroo that will delight audiences.
Swanson, Ringwald and Nulph shine in their lead roles, but one of the best acting performances has to go to Kian Ogg, the corpse of Uncle Tony Herndon, who has to play dead for more than 90 minutes. It’s no easy task.
Rounding out the rest of the cast are Jake Krumwiede, Adam Park, Daniel Rios, Lorinda McDaniel and Katie Soudek.
The crew of Dedra Lyon, Erika Christner, Nathan Sundvall, Whitney Hall, Kayden Callender, Venson Fields and Harrison Lyon keep the production moving briskly.
Music director Ryan Wiebener and choreographer Jason Maly guide the cast through light-hearted and fun musical numbers.
The show lasts about 90 minutes and includes an intermission. It could be rated PG for a few adult themes, but it’s suitable for any audience. There are a few loud gunshots during the performance.
Performances are July 15-17 and July 22-24. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for military and $10 for students and may be purchased at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/56094.
