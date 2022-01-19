By Cindy Allen
Enid News & Eagle
Get ready for some laugh-out-loud moments, as well as some poignant moments, with the upcoming Gaslight Theatre production of “Exit Laughing,” a comedy by Paul Elliott.
Under the superb direction of Frank Baker, the play takes place on an early summer evening in the South. Three longtime friends have gathered to mourn the loss of their beloved friend, Mary, who has been one of their bridge partners for more than 30 years.
As the scene opens, we find Connie, played by Carmen Ball, dealing with an over-emotional college-aged daughter, Rachel Ann, portrayed by April Morrow, who is lamenting the fact that she has been “stood up” by her date, Bobby, that afternoon.
Connie is having her own melancholy moment as she has just returned from the funeral home and visitation for her deceased friend. Tonight was to be the monthly bridge night for the group, and she soon is joined by friends Leona, played by Julie Rieman, and Millie, played by April Swinnea-Ogg.
When she arrives, Millie brings an “unexpected” guest with her — the urn carrying the ashes of the dearly departed Mary, that Millie has swiped from the funeral home without anyone else knowing.
That decision to bring Mary to the monthly card game starts an evening of twists, turns and basic fear that the women could be arrested for “stealing” a body from the funeral home. What ensues is an evening of zingers, one-liners and innuendos reminiscent of “The Golden Girls” or “Steel Magnolias.”
Ball, as the pragmatic Connie, tries to handle the situation with reason and diplomacy; however, she is challenged by both Leona, a lushy southern belle with a witty tongue she apparently honed through her previous banter sessions with Mary, and the spacey Millie, who just seems to come from left field on a constant basis.
All three actresses play their characters to perfection, with both Riemen and Swinnea-Ogg providing some of the biggest laughs.
Added to the mix is Connie’s daughter, Rachel Ann, who swings into the scenes with all the emotion you’d expect for a 20-year-old college student stressed by school and the prospects of a lonely love life. She is appalled at the women’s actions and “grossed out” that the remains of their friend are in her house.
The biggest surprise comes from the appearance of Bobby, played by Jean Rene White, the boy who stood up Rachel Ann — a slight that she convincingly portrays with burning rage.
Bobby’s appearance provides some hilarious moments, and from then on, the atmosphere switches from laughter to poignancy and even a few tears. The sweet moments revealed at the conclusion of the play provide a satisfying ending for the audience. If you enjoy saucy comedy, you won’t be disappointed.
“Exit Laughing” will be performed Jan. 21-23 and 28-29. Total running time is about one hour and 45 minutes, with a 15-minute intermission. The play is for mature audiences due to some profanity and sexual innuendoes. Tickets are available at gaslighttheatre.org.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
