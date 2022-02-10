Gaslight Theatre has put together a campy whodunit with a spectacular cast to entertain audiences for this year’s Gaslight Dinner Theatre fundraiser.
Directed by Charlet Ringwald, the premise of “Clue” is very similar to the popular game board, only with the eccentric characters brought to life. It’s a dark and stormy night, and six people have been summoned to the Boddy Mansion at the height of McCarthy Red Scare era. The characters ostensibly don’t know why they’re there, but find out they are all Washington, D.C., insiders with a secret.
The cast includes a who’s who of Gaslight veterans, including Jason Maly as Wadsworth, the butler; Bailey Wilson as the maid, Yvette; Chad Swanson as Colonel Mustard, Katie Pierce as Mrs. White, Christianne Chase as Mrs. Peacock, Alex Johnson as Mr. Green, Jason Ogg as Professor Plum and Angela Gallagher as Miss Scarlet.
After introductions and dinner, the “guests” are met by a mysterious blackmailer, played by Brice Donaldson, where each is given a weapon — you know, the dagger, the wrench, the rope, the lead pipe, the revolver and the candlestick — the lights go out and the game is afoot!
The audience will be drawn in by the mayhem and engaging characters. Wadsworth is the fastidious butler; Yvette is the sexy French maid; Colonel Mustard is a somewhat dense military man; Mrs. White is a potential Black Widow; Mrs. Peacock is a boisterous busybody Washington wife; Mr. Green lives a secret life; Professor Plum is a disgraced physician and Miss Scarlett is a purveyor of the world’s “oldest profession.”
The production includes some creative staging to enhance the mystery. Hats off to the stage crew for keeping the production moving quickly as the characters move through the mansion. Assistant director Tiffany Harvey and stage manager Dylan Moser lead the production team.
The cast is rounded out by splendid performances from Blake Recknagel, Venson Fields, Jonathan Wilson, Emily Nelson, Erika Christner, and Courtney Strzinek.
Audiences will thoroughly enjoy the show and the way the ensemble cast interacts with each other. The show lasts about two hours, including a 20-minute intermission for dessert. There are some sexual innuendos, some profanity and several loud gunshots.
The dinner theater is presented in the Stride Bank Center ballroom. Tickets that include dinner are $65 each. Tickets to see the show only are $20. The Feb. 11 opening performance is sold out, but tickets are available for Feb. 12, 18 and 19. Get tickets at www.gaslighttheatre.org. This year’s production is sponsored by Park Avenue Thrift.
Dinner is served at 7 p.m., and the show starts at 8 p.m. A cash bar will be available, and several silent auction items will also be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.