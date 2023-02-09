If you were in high school in the 80s or even just a big fan of everything 80s, Gaslight Theatre’s dinner theater production of “Awesome 80s Prom” will bring back memories, favorite songs, memorable lyrics and definitely your favorite 80s movie characters.
Director Charlet Ringwald has her hands full with the boisterous ensemble cast tasked with portraying every stereotype character you can imagine. And, the audience is totally in on the joke.
To set the scene, it’s the 1989 prom night for Wanaget High (School). Students are filtering in the gym and the event is about to get started. The nominees for prom king and queen are about to be announced.
While the audience will be enjoying wonderful drinks and dinner, they’ll soon discover they are very much immersed in the scene as they interact with the cast of characters. What ensues is a mixture of chaos and charm as the audience gets to know more about the characters as the evening goes on.
Who knows? You might get to dance with head cheerleader Whitley (Bailey Wilson) or captain of the football team Blake Williams (Evan Chermack). Joshua “Beef” Beefarowski (Chad Swanson) will definitely try to set you up with a date.
You can dance the night away with the characters, including spaz Kerrie Kowalski (Erika Christner), Swedish babe Inga Swanson (Summer Brandley), or the drama queen Dickie Harrington (Blake Recknagel) and even the “Heathers” (Kayla Elmore Beech and Jamie Wilson).
The audience has the opportunity to get in on the action and just have fun.
Watch out for the barking bullhorn carried by Principal Snelgrove (Christopher McDaniel) and stay out of the way of “Mrs. L” (Katie Pearce), the prom sponsor and drama teacher.
You will recognize many characters, such as the preppie class president Michael Jay (Alex Johnson); the outgoing prom chair Missy Martin (Tiffany Harvey); the class geek Louis Fensterspock (Joe Malan) and the stoner Nick Fender (Matt Palmer). And then, there’s international student Feung Schwey (Jacob Hassler).
DJ Johnny J Hughes (Jonathan Wilson) will introduce your 80s favorite tunes.
All audience members get to vote for Prom King and Queen and can purchase additional tickets to stuff the ballot and enter a chance to win the 50/50 raffle.
Along with 80s hits from the DJ, live music from “The Legwarmers” will feature local musicians Cathy Nulph, Jodie Sanchez, Billy Beck, Kristi Browne, Jason Carris, Kelly Killam, Arik Prince and Kegan Tuohy.
The show is rated PG-13 for some language and sexual innuendo. Running time is about two hours.
Dinner theater performances will be in the Stride Bank Center Ballroom, Feb. 10-11 and 17-18, 2023,doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the dinner and pre-show begins at 7 p.m. Don’t be late or you’ll miss some of the fun.
All funds for the dinner theatre go toward general expenses for Gaslight, while funds from the silent auction and 50/50 raffle go towards the next phase of the renovation of the theatre.
