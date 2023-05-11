There’s crazy, and then there’s really crazy, and when it comes to the Brewster family in Gaslight Theatre’s “Arsenic and Old Lace,” insanity “practically gallops through the family,” as one of the main characters puts it.
But, the audience will find humor in the antics of a family with some serious issues. “Arsenic and Old Lace” was a Broadway hit in the early 1940s, but it still carries over nicely in 2023 as a farcical black comedy.
The play, directed by Bailey Wilson, revolves around the Brewster family, descended from the Mayflower settlers but now composed of maniacs, most of them homicidal. The hero, Mortimer Brewster (Timothy Cole), is a drama critic who must deal with his crazy, murderous family.
His family includes two spinster aunts, Abby Brewster (Carmen Ball) and Martha Brewster (Tricia Pruitt), who have taken to murdering lonely old men by poisoning them with a glass of home-made elderberry wine laced with arsenic, strychnine, and "just a pinch" of cyanide; a brother, Teddy (Jake Krumwiede), who believes he is Theodore Roosevelt and digs locks for the Panama Canal in the cellar of the Brewster home (which then serve as graves for the aunts' victims); and a murderous brother, Jonathan, (Alex Johnson) who has received plastic surgery performed by an alcoholic accomplice, Dr. Einstein (Jean-Rene White) to conceal his identity, and now looks like horror-film actor Boris Karloff.
Mortimer tries to find a solution to the multitude of problems brought about by his family’s antics.
Both Ball and Truitt delight as the sweet, “innocent” aunts. Krumwiede, as Teddy, performs in a breakout role with his perfect portrayal of a man who thinks he is President Roosevelt. His voice, antics and looks are very convincing.
Johnson is a standout as the menacing Jonathan, delivering some of the play’s most hilarious lines and taking every advantage of the physicality of his role. And, Cole is perfect as the seemingly only sane member of his unique family.
Rounding out the cast are Madison Wilson, Adrianna Valenzuela, Venson Fields, Kegan Tuohy, Joe Malan, Tim Johnson and Frank Baker.
The play lasts about two hours and includes three acts and two intermissions. I would rate it PG-13 for some mature content.
The play will be performed May 12-14 and May 19-20. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. This Sunday’s matinee would be a perfect treat for mom to celebrate Mother’s Day.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for military and $8 for students.
