ENID, Okla. — The Kent Chesser joke at Lincoln Academy is he lost his favorite coffee cup so it must be his last day.
The joke went on for years, and now Chesser will be leaving and taking his cup with him.
He is retiring after teaching at Lincoln, Enid Public Schools’ alternative school, since 1993.
“I loved it at this school because we make a difference in the lives of students who for one reason or another traditional school didn’t work for them,” he said.
He said school staff members want these kids to graduate, so they do their best to work out a schedule fitting their needs.
“Some of these kids are taking care of a sick parent, or grandparent, or working late at night so we work with them,” Chesser said.
Principal Tommy Parker said some people think bad kids go to Lincoln, but it isn’t true. Challenged kids go to Lincoln, he said.
“These kids know it’s their last chance, and they are appreciative,” Chesser said.
Chesser is from Little, south of Oklahoma City. He attended Seminole Junior College and East Central University in Ada. His wife Deanna also is a teacher, and he bounced back and forth from college to working in the oil field for more than eight years.
“I knew it wasn’t going to be my career, but I had to pay for our college loans,” Chesser said.
After his wife got her degree he went back to school.
Eventually he got his first teaching job in Sasakwa, finishing out the year for a teacher who was a National Guard soldier who went to Desert Storm.
His connections took him and his wife to Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools in 1991, where he taught social studies and coached boys and girls basketball.
He worked in the summer for local farmers. Two of them were Jack and Tom Zaloudek, where he learned to work with cattle and cultivate fields.
“Jack wanted me to plow his fields, and it was the biggest tractor I’d ever seen but after he rode with me a few rounds I figured it out,” Chesser said, laughing.
In 1999, Chesser left Kremlin to go to work for Jarry Hillman at Lincoln Academy.
“Jarry got a yearly grant for special needs students to start an alternative school and needed my help. It worked out great,” Chesser said. “Jarry was a wonderful principal and a great friend.”
Chesser said the best chance some of these kids have in education is listening to him talk. He said he had to influence them in positive ways to keep them in school. Lincoln gets them to a point where they can be successful, he said.
Chesser has worn many hats at Lincoln. He taught math, science, computer lab, history and English. He also is director of adult education two nights a week to help adults get their high school equivalency. He stresses English as a second language so people can learn basic communication skills to go places like the grocery store and bank.
Chesser said he strongly believes education should be looked at as the professional occupation it is.
“We don’t have enough students going into teaching because we don’t give it the respect it deserves,” he said.
Chesser said teachers have great support in the Enid Public Schools, but he feels like education has taken a hit overall.
“We have to make it a priority to get people in education who can have a positive influence on kids,” Chesser said.
His wife retired two years ago and is working part time at Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools, but starting this summer, they both will be retired and plan to spend more time at their lake property.
Lincoln Appreciation Nigh will be 6 p.m. Thursday at the Enid High School auditorium.
