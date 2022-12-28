ENID, Okla. — “Sing from the heart” is what Pam Wiederkehr tells her choir at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Enid.
She has been telling her choir this for the last 35 years. The New Year's Eve service on Dec. 31, 2022, will be the last time she leads St. Paul’s choir and plays the organ before she retires.
Wiederker moved to Enid with her husband Stephen in August 1985 when he took the job of youth director at St. Paul’s. They met going to college at Concordia University in St. Paul, Minn. He was from Oklahoma and she was from Buckley, Ill.
Wiederkehr worked in elementary education, but her focus was more on school and church music.
“I took piano lessons from the age of 10 but wanted to learn the organ in college,” she said.
The organ was a good fit for her, she said. In 1987, when St. Paul’s found out about her college degree, her talents and love of music, she was hired as music director and organist.
Wiederkehr spends between an hour or two a week on choir practice and picking the music for the service. The pastor gives her the theme and she picks the music for the two services on Sunday.
This schedule worked well in raising her three children. Two of her children are in the Lutheran church as a teacher and youth director, and she has a son who lives in Enid.
“One of the reasons I’m ready to retire is to spend more time with the grandchildren who live in St. Louis and St. Paul,” she said.
She said they plan to do lots of traveling. Her husband has been retired for 13 years but continues to help with the church.
Her music is her part-time job. Wiederkehr is branch office manager for Teague Bickford and Edward Jones. She also will be retiring from that job at the end of the month. She said she has been able to do both jobs well because she is a good planner, a disciplined person and makes sure the choir practices every week.
Wiederkehr said her greatest love in her job is being choir director. She enjoys singing and believes she has worked with good people.
“Once in awhile when a song touches my heart I will get tears in my eyes and the choir will notice,” she said.
She said they tell her not to do it because they will follow her lead.
The choir surprised Wiederkehr with a retirement party that did make her cry.
“Many people are blessed with talents, however, few have been as open and willing to share them as Pam,” said the Rev. David Reber.
He said she has served St. Paul’s for many years allowing her training and talent as a musician and choir director to enhance their worship services.
The Wiederkehrs will start their retirement journey in January when they travel to Milwaukee to attend the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League Conference. She is Oklahoma district president.
On their retirement bucket list is to visit every Major League baseball field. Most likely on their journey they will play, "Hallelujah Chorus," her favor song.
