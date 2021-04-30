Retirement receptions will be held next week for outgoing Northern Oklahoma College President Cheryl Evans.
Three come-and-go receptions have been scheduled on all three NOC campuses, during which Evans will make brief remarks. The schedule is as follows:
• Tonkawa: 3-4 p.m. Monday, Renfro Center.
• Enid: 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Montgomery Hall.
• Stillwater: 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Commons area.
The receptions celebrate the accomplishments of Evans’ 10 years at NOC and 27 years in Oklahoma higher education.
Her final day as president is June 30, with recently hired Clark Harris taking the post July 1.
