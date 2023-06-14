ENID, Okla. — A come-and-go reception for Phyllis Allen, who is retiring after more than 34 years with Security National Bank, will be held from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at SNB’s 201 N. Oakwood branch.
Allen started at SNB in 1988 as a teller before transferring to switchboard operator and customer service representative and eventually becoming a lending administrative assistant.
She was involved in the SNB Employee Council and was selected as SNB’s Employee of the Year in 2009.
According to her supervisors, Allen has been an integral part of the SNB team and her professionalism and positive attitude was evident in all she did.
Allen said she has enjoyed her customers and co-workers over the years and will greatly miss them.
