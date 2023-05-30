KREMLIN, Okla. — A retirement come-and-go retirement reception for Roger Gossen is scheduled for Sunday, June 4, 2023.

It will be 3-5 p.m. Sunday in the Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools cafeteria, 705 5th.

Gossen recently retired from teaching after a total of 49 years, 40 of those at Kremlin-Hillsdale Public Schools.

Anyone who can't attend the reception is encouraged to send a card to Gossen at PO Box 66, Kremlin, OK 73753.

