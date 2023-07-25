Becky Bules has retired from Security National Bank after 40 years of working in lending and operations.
Bules started at SNB in 2007 as a vice president of retail lending. In 2015, she became vice president of agriculture lending. She was chairman of the AMBUCS Rodeo Committee in 2001 as well as a member of the Enid Noon AMBUCS, serving as president in 2005.
She was a graduate of Leadership Greater Enid Class 11 and then sat on the LGE Board of Directors as treasurer, 2005-11. She served on the United Way board of directors 2005-16 and was on Leonardo’s Children’s Museum and Adventure Quest board of directors before becoming president, 2019-20.
According to a release, Bules will miss her customers and coworkers she has come to know over the years. A come-and-go reception will be 2-4 p.m. Friday, July 28, 2023, at SNB, 201 W. Broadway to honor her service to the bank and the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.