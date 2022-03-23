NORTH ENID, Okla. — A retired area educator will temporarily take the helm as superintendent for Chisholm Public Schools as the Garfield County district searches for a permanent replacement.
Chisholm Public Schools Board of Education hired former Garber administrator and teacher James Lamer as its interim superintendent on Wednesday.
The board also entered into a services agreement with Barlow Education Management Services, who contacted Lamer about taking the interim position.
Board members unanimously approved both contracts during a special meeting Wednesday night, after less than an hour in closed executive session.
“The board looks forward to working with Mr. Lamer until we are able to find a full-time superintendent,” board president Danielle Deterding said.
Lamer starts work Monday at the district’s administration office in North Enid. He will be paid $9,150 a month until either June 30 or the date of employment of a permanent superintendent, whichever occurs first, according to the contract signed Wednesday.
Barlow, based out of Oklahoma City, will be paid an $850 monthly service fee for each month Lamer serves as superintendent during the current school year, according to the other contract.
Lamer was Garber’s superintendent for 23 years and taught for another four years, he said. He retired in 2016 but still does contract work for the district.
“I’m just here to help,” he told the News & Eagle after his hiring was approved. “Great school system, so it’s a pretty easy fit.”
Former superintendent Chad Broughton resigned from the district earlier this month after working nearly three years for the district. Board members on March 3 approved a resignation agreement to pay Broughton a lump sum of his salary for the rest of the school year.
The district put its plans on hold for a strategic planning proposal while it searches for a new superintendent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.