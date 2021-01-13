ENID, Okla. — It’s funny how life works out. What started as simply an Enid Police Department job that offered now-retired Lt. Greg Gordon more money turned into a 25 1/2-year career serving the community.
Gordon had been working as a manager for Kmart, but he wasn’t a fan of the job, so he decided to move back to his hometown and began working at Vance Air Force Base. When a job at EPD opened up that paid him more money, he thought, “Might as well try.”
When he was young and in college after serving in the military, Gordon didn’t see himself really ever becoming a police officer, but he said he has enjoyed his time with the department.
“I might have thought about (becoming a police officer), but it was never on my bucket list or anything like that,” Gordon said with a laugh. “It’s been really good to me. I have no complaints about that, and I’ve really enjoyed the people I worked with.”
His last physical day was Dec. 29, but he’s still in the books on terminal leave until Jan. 31.
Gordon was born in Enid and graduated from Drummond High School. He went to Oklahoma State University for two years, joining the National Guard while he was there. He transferred to Northwestern Oklahoma State University on an ROTC scholarship and got a degree in political science.
During his 12 years with the National Guard, he had a four-year deployment with the Army, being stationed in Fort Sill for six months and then sent to Germany.
After returning home, he went back to NWOSU for a degree in business administration, using that degree to become a Kmart manager for a couple of years. He returned home to Enid to work as a personnel supervisor at Vance.
Then, the opportunity to join the police department became available.
With a military background, Gordon thought the job would give him an edge to join the department. He was one of the five applicants out of 250 hired on as a police officer.
He attended a CLEET-certified basic training academy in Broken Arrow, and his first day was June 19, 1995, when he was 32.
He started out as a patrolman and a detective before being promoted to sergeant in June 2003, after which he served as patrol sergeant and detective sergeant. He became a lieutenant in June 2015, near his 20-year mark with the department, serving as patrol lieutenant.
Gordon said although he enjoyed being on patrol, his favorite assignment was in the detective division because it gave him time to work on a case.
“As a patrolman, you go out and you take a report, and you try to work on the case, but you know, really, in all honesty, you don’t have a lot of time, because you’re subject to call on the radio,” Gordon said. “You have to leave whatever you’re doing, go to the call, then come back and try and pick back up, and sometimes it’s really hard to do, but in detectives, you could take a case or an investigation and you got to see it all the way through.”
Gordon said he saw all kinds of cases as a detective, working on a number of homicides, but one of his biggest cases involved arson where a child was injured. Gordon said the department was able to catch the two people who did it and put them in prison, which was rewarding.
Not every case gets solved, though, and one in particular has stuck with Gordon. In July 2010, Danial Johnson was shot and killed during a late-night robbery of Maine Street Mini Mart where he worked. More than a decade later, the killer still remains at large.
“I’ll remember that one for a long time,” he said.
Being an officer since 1995, Gordon has seen a lot of changes within the department, saying it has only improved since his first day, from the way complaints were handled to working conditions and especially to how technology has advanced.
“When I started, we didn’t even have cellphones,” he said. “The police department would call you on the radio and say, ‘Go to payphone such and such,’ and we’d go to that payphone and talk to them.”
Now, he said officers use cellphones to coordinate things, and officers’ locations can be pinpointed through their cellphones in case of emergencies. Technological advancements have adjusted how crime is handled.
Before, it was desktop computers, Gordon said, that officers would have to serve a search warrant and seize the computer to go through it.
“Now everybody has a computer in their hand — their cellphone, their tablet — so communication is very mobile, and crime has changed to fit that.” Gordon said. “Now a lot of crime that’s committed, they’ve recorded themselves, and it’s on their phone. Their locations are on their phone. So we focus more on cellphones in crimes than we used to.”
Looking back on his first day, Gordon said he had no clue what he was getting into and was a little naive about crime in Enid and nervous.
“You’re afraid to do the wrong thing, you’re afraid to do the right thing — you don’t even know what the right thing is,” he said. “I was really worried about making a mistake. I didn’t want to make a mistake, and I wanted to learn everything I could to keep myself safe and the public safe.”
On his last day, he said he had since gotten the hang of the job, and though he had seen a lot, he said he still hasn’t seen it all.
“I don’t want to say I’ve seen everything, but I’ve seen a lot of things,” he said. “I’ve definitely learned a lot in 25 and half years ... You never quit learning.”
In the days in between June 19, 1995, and Dec. 29, 2020, Gordon has seen good and bad days, but he wants to reflect more on the good days, and he believes the department has a good relationship with the public.
“The police department has the community’s interests at heart,” he said. “We’re here to serve the community and protect lives and property, and we try to do that to the best of our ability. We’re human, just like everybody else, but we try to do our part to make sure this is a safe community to live in.”
Gordon said he knew he started thinking about retiring for all of 2020, and in the middle of the year, he got his paperwork from the pension board. By December, he had achieved most of his goals he had set for himself, such as becoming lieutenant, paying off his house and having enough money in his pension plan to retire, which will come on his last official day later this month.
Gordon plans on taking a year off to spend some time with his family, especially the “apple of his eye” grandson. He plans on working part time after this year, though he’s not sure where at yet.
Though he didn’t make captain in his 25 years, as was one of his goals, he said he was proud of becoming a lieutenant, and he was most proud he had served the community of Enid in the best way he could, which is one of biggest accomplishments.
“You get to a point in your career where you’ve done what you needed to do, and it’s time to move on, and that’s kind of where I was at,” he said. “I did more good than I did harm. I wanted people to remember my service in a good way and not a bad way.”
