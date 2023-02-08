ENID, Okla. — Retired Enlisted Association Chapter 37 will host its second annual Sweetheart Dinner at noon Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in the Oak Room on the ground floor of Independence Tower, 302 N. Washington, on the northwest corner of Maple and Independence.
The free dinner is open to any veteran, and the local TREA chapter will honor veterans’ wives and girlfriends who have provided support during service. There also will be giveaways held during the dinner, which is being catered by Angel’s Delight.
Those wishing information or to RSVP can call Richard Sabin, chapter president, at (580) 231-3908.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.