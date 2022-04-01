Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Thunder possible. Low 42F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming NE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.