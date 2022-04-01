A former area district attorney has been appointed to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Thursday that Cathy Stocker would replace Kelly Doyles, who resigned from the board in early March.
Stocker served as the DA for District 4, comprised of Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant and Kingfisher counties, for 28 years before retiring in 2010.
“Cathy has committed her professional career to bringing justice to victims and their families and preserving law and order in our state,” Stitt said in an announcement. “She is an advocate for justice, and I am glad to have her serve Oklahoma in this new capacity.”
Stocker, who has been a lawyer in Oklahoma since 1975, said in the announcement she was honored to be appointed by Stitt.
"I appreciate the opportunity to serve the citizens of our state in this new position, and I will do so to the best of my ability," she said.
While serving as District 4's DA, Stocker and her staff implemented a domestic violence prosecution program in Canadian and Garfield counties, along with domestic violence task forces and Garfield County Drug Court, according to the announcement.
Stocker was a founding member of Garfield County Child Advocacy Council and was president of Garfield County Bar Association in 1996, receiving its lifetime achievement award in 2009.
Stocker was an appointed member of the Oklahoma Ethics Commission, serving as chair multiple times, and was also the appointee of the Oklahoma Bar Association on the five-member District Attorneys Council form 1991 to 2010, serving as vice chair and then chair of the board her last two years. She also was on the board of directors of the Oklahoma District Attorneys Association, serving as president from 2009 to 2010.
She is the former president and current member of Denny Price Family YMCA's board of directors and serves as president of Northwest Oklahoma Osteopathic Foundation.
The five-member parol board meets monthly and is charged with making impartial investigations and reviews of applicants for commutations, pardons, paroles and clemencies, according to its website. Three members are appointed by the governor, one by the chief justice of the Oklahoma Supreme Court and one by the presiding judge of the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
Other members are Larry Morris, Edward Konieczny, Scott Williams and Richard Smothermon. Konieczny and Williams also were appointed by Stitt.
