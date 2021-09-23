ENID, Okla. — A new retail front with 40 to 50 apartments is being planned for development on nearly 2 acres of land at a major Enid intersection, pending several city approvals.
Business owner Mohammad Jamshed is requesting the city rezone the 1.6-acre property, at 1120 W. Willow, from a planned business center district to a general commercial district.
The city’s Metropolitan Area Planning Commission unanimously approved the recommendation Monday, ahead of Enid City Commission approval next month.
Jamshed said he thinks the store-apartment combination would do well in the high-traffic area of Willow and North Van Buren, where Cash Savers, Evans Pharmacy and several restaurants are located.
He acquired the property about a month ago and already owns the Conoco Phillips location farther west on Willow, as well as the Valero station and cellphone repair shop on Van Buren.
“This is my niche market. Smaller towns are nicer,” he said Wednesday. “The bigger cities, you have a lot of competition. You don’t want to do business there.”
The empty lot is currently zoned as a C-2 planned business center district, a zoning meant for larger developments of 5 acres or more, according to city code.
These areas also have larger setbacks than C-3 general commercial districts. A property zoned as C-2 needs to be set back at least 50 feet from a street or flood plain, rather than minimum 25 feet required for a C-3 property.
Jamshed said the back of the site, where the apartments would be located, also later would need to be rezoned to an R-7 multi-family residential district.
He said engineers are working on drafting a site plan, to be submitted to the city after the rezoning is approved.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said Monday that city engineering staff already had identified possible stormwater issues, since the property sits on a wide drainage area of water from the north.
City commissioners will consider the rezoning request at their next meeting Oct. 5, Assistant City Planner Karla Ruther said.
