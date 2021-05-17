Interstate 35 will be intermittently narrowed to one lane at a time for resurfacing in Perry in Noble County just north of Orlando Road (mile marker 180) and just south of U.S. 412/Cimarron Turnpike (mile marker 194A) starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday and continuing through winter.
According to Oklahoma Department of Transportation, workers will begin by narrowing southbound I-35 lanes and making their way to northbound lanes as work progresses.
Motorists can expect intermittent I-35 ramp closures at U.S. 77 (mm 185) and U.S. 64/Fir Street (mm 186) later in the project. Motorists should plan for extra travel time through the area and expect a reduced speed limit in the work zone, according to ODOT.
The nearly $4 million project was awarded in March by Oklahoma Transportation Commission to Haskell Lemon Construction Co. of Oklahoma City. Work is expected to complete in early 2022, weather permitting.
