ENID, Okla. — Respiratory Syncytial Virus, a respiratory illness that most adversely affects young children and adults, has become prominent in parts of Oklahoma.
Cases of RSV are most common during flu season, which runs from Oct. 1 to March 31, but the cases of RSV started springing up earlier this year, according to Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.
RSV causes a mild cold, but in children under 5, RSV is responsible for 100-300 deaths annually and up to 80,000 hospitalizations in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is even more detrimental to older adults, with more than 6,000 people over 65 dying each year from RSV complications, according to a 2022 National Institutes of Health study.
In Enid, there have not been large numbers of RSV cases at Integris Bass Baptist Health Center or St. Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Kenna Wilson, chief nursing officer at Integris, said they keep a daily tally of the number of pediatric patients who come to the emergency room with respiratory problems, which may or may not include RSV patients, she said. Wilson said there were 47 pediatric patients who were seen with respiratory illnesses during the week of Thanksgiving, though all were able to be treated at Integris and were not transferred to another hospital for a higher level of care. Many of the patients may have had bronchitis or a sore throat, and Wilson said those with preexisting respiratory issues may be more prone to have complications due to RSV.
“Some patients can go home with RSV," Wilson said. "It kind of depends on how quick you catch them while they are getting sick. A lot of them, the physician may prescribe breathing treatments or medications that help get them better from home.”
Wilson said there hasn't been a lack of available beds if one was needed for a respiratory issue patient, and that they typically don't admit a large number of pediatric patients.
“Our process has been to look at it on a case-by-case basis, if there are pediatric patients that would be able to be admitted to our hospital and we have a physician that would be able to take care of them, then they can be admitted," Wilson said. "But we take that on a case-by-case basis, because we want to make sure the acuity matches what we have equipment for and stuff like that at the hospital.”
There also haven't been a large amount of flu cases or COVID-19 cases among adults or children at Integris, Wilson said. There may be a few flu or COVID-19 patients at any given time, but not enough to be a large concern.
“We’ve had a real small number of COVID patients. We’ve hardly seen any at all," Wilson said. "There have been days where we didn’t have any, and in the previous months, we’ve had just a few here and there sporadically, but none that we’re having all the time like we did before.”
At St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, there have been some cases of RSV, but not nearly as many as some parts of the state have seen, infection preventionist Deb Bartel said. She said St. Mary's most of the time can care for a patient with RSV at the hospital, and that she estimated between 5-10% of respiratory cases seen at the hospital have been RSV.
If there were a situation where somebody needed a higher level of care than St. Mary's could provide, they would need to be transferred, which Bartel said hasn't happened yet, but could be a potential problem if larger hospitals have filled up.
Flu season also has been relatively slow since Oct. 1, but there have been 91 flu cases to date since the first positive flu case was detected at St. Mary's on Nov. 16.
"I suspect that it's going to continue to grow. That's been three weeks and we've seen 91 cases, so that's a pretty big explosion for being such a late start to the season," Bartel said. "But you never really know. In 2020, we had four positives for the entire flu season. So you just don't know what it's going to do."
St. Mary's tests patients for RSV, flu and COVID-19 on the same panel of testing, and that there have been a few cases of COVID but not nearly what was seen last year or in 2020.
