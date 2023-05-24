HELENA, Okla. — A variety of information, resources and services will all be available in one location to Helena residents and members of the surrounding communities in two weeks.
Organized by Wheatheart Nutrition Project, a Resource Fair will be noon to 2 p.m. June 7, 2023, at 324 N. Main in Helena.
Terri Dains, outreach coordinator with Wheatheart Nutrition Project, said around one dozen organizations — like Community Development Support Association, Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative, Evolution Foundation, Grace Care, Enid Street Outreach Services and many more — will be there to provide different types of assistance to people in need.
Dains said the goal of the Resource Fair is to get each of the organizations’ information, resources and services out to people living in rural communities like Helena, Cleo Springs, Aline, Goltry and more.
“There’s a lot of resources that people who live out in that area could use — ones they may not know about,” Dains said.
Anybody and everybody will be welcome to attend the event, and there will be door prizes available, as well.
Dains said having all of the organizations in one place makes it easier for people to get help with things like obtaining prescriptions for glasses, signing up to have meals delivered to their houses and more.
“Even if we only have five people come — those five people will take information and spread it,” she said.
Organizations interested in being a part of the Resource Fair can RSVP to Dains by calling (580) 262-0303 or emailing tdains.outreachwhn@gmail.com.
