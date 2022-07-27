MOORELAND, Okla. — An evacuation order for residents north and east of Mooreland issued earlier Wednesday, July 27, 2022, due to the massive wildfire in the area was lifted Wednesday evening, said Woodward Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer.
That does not, however, mean residents are out of the woods.
“We are asking people all the way through tomorrow to keep their cell phones on and we will activate the emergency alert system if we need to evacuate (again),” he said.
So far the fire, the 217 Fire which started Monday afternoon, has burned around 18,000 acres in the rural Woodward County area. No homes have been lost, but some barns and outbuildings were destroyed.
Lehenbauer said the fire is about 10 miles long and a half mile to a mile and a half wide in some spots.
Firefighters received some assistance from the air Wednesday.
A large tanker did water drops for a bit Wednesday afternoon and two Blackhawk helicopters did some drops. Unfortunately one of them was disabled with mechanical issues.
“We’ve been struggling with equipment breakdowns combined with very poor weather conditions,” Lehenbauer said.
Temperatures were once again in the 100-degree range Wednesday with low humidity and wind.
Rain is in the forecast for the next several days, with the best chances Thursday night through Saturday.
Area legislators have been assisting in getting additional equipment to the area, Lehenbauer said.
“Rep. Carl Newton was instrumental in helping us get more heavy equipment,” he said.
Additional strike teams also have been put together to help relieve firefighters who have been on the scene. Crews from the immediate area and other parts of Oklahoma have assisted in combating the fire over the last three days.
Garfield County's Task Force 3 deployed Wednesday, according to Mike Honigsberg, director of Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management. The task force includes firefighters from Kremlin, Douglas, Drummond, Pioneer-Skeleton Creek and Enid.
Task Force 1 will be on standby for possible deployment Thursday.
There also was an issue with someone flying a drone during the day on Wednesday.
“Flying a drone in a declared emergency situation is against the law,” Lehenbauer said. “And charges could be filed.
He noted that helicopters could not operate in an emergency area with a drone in the air.
During the evacuation alert, a shelter was set up if needed at the Pioneer Room in Woodward. Also, electrical hookups for campers/RVs were available at the Crystal Beach Stadium. Horse stalls were also opened for anyone who needed to move there horses during the course of the fire.
Efforts to control the fire will continue through the night.
McMahan is editor of the Woodward News.
