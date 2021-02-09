By Kelci McKendrick
Enid News & Eagle
ENID, Okla. —
A few Enid residents have reported hearing “booms” in northwestern Enid near Oakwood Country Club.
Tina Ruding, who lives near Quailwood Drive and Willow east of the golf course, said she started hearing “low and deep” booms Monday around 6:30 or 7 p.m.
“It’s not like a gunshot or a firework that is more of a ‘pop’ — this is more of a ‘boom,’” Ruding said. “It reminds me of ... the train yard where they put the trains together, and when they hit, they make this low boom when they hit each other ... It’s a boom, almost like if something really heavy fell and landed hard.”
Ruding posted about the sounds on Facebook, and said her friend Lisa McCook Dillingham said she had heard the booms all day Monday, though Ruding didn’t start hearing them until that evening. She said she heard them about every 10 minutes, but at one point into the night, she heard three within about one minute and still was hearing them Tuesday.
Kelly Turner, who lives across the street from Ruding, said she’s heard the booms for about three or four nights. She said it sounded like what a cannon firing might sound like from far away, and like Ruding, she also heard them sporadically Monday night.
Officials are unsure what caused these booms. Enid Police Department officers responded to a call of a potential break-in in the area Monday evening, but the homeowner told officers he didn’t find anyone inside, and officers searched the area and golf course and didn’t locate anybody, either. It was then that officers heard the sounds and investigated them, but didn’t find anything.
One commenter on the post mentioned “ice quakes,” or cryoseisms or “frost quakes,” which “occurs when the ground is saturated with water or ice. When there is a rapid drop in temperature, that saturated ground will quickly freeze, and as that water underground suddenly freezes into ice, it then expands, causing the surrounding soil and rock to crack,” according to ABC News, though Mike Honigsberg, Garfield County Emergency Management director, said it’s unlikely in Enid since temperatures have been decreasing the past few days.
“A boom in the ground can be from expanding or contracting rocks or dirt or whatever, and we’re frozen on the surface now, and so any water that was there — if it suddenly were to expand, then that could cause a boom ... But you got to keep in mind, we’ve been below freezing for several days, so it’s not like a sudden thing, per se,” Honigsberg said.
Honigsberg said he hasn’t heard of any reports of the booms, and that booms heard in the area in the past have typically been related to earthquakes. Turner said she actually thought the booms were earthquakes at first because of the deepness of the sound. Since Feb. 8, seven earthquakes have been recorded, but they all measured magnitudes 1.7 and below.
“We all would feel better if we just knew what this mysterious boom is,” Turner said.
