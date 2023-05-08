Garfield County Republican Women's Club will have its May meeting and potluck supper at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at YWCA of Enid.
The event, at 525 S. Quincy, Enid, will feature state Rep. Mike Dobrinski, R-Okeene, who will talk about the domestic violence bill that he introduced and which was passed. Also speaking will be Dan Schiedel, CEO and executive director of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma. He will share some leadership information.
Also, Lorie Legere, president of he Oklahoma Federation of Republican Women, will do a short presentation on how to navigate the NFRW national website.
Those attending are asked to bring their favorite dish to share.
