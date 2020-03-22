Rand Paul takes on Senate, risks shutdown

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., walks to the Senate chamber, at the U.S. Capitol Thursday in Washington. (AP Photo)

 Jose Luis Magana

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky becomes first US senator to test positive for coronavirus.

"He is feeling fine and is in quarantine," according to his verified Twitter account. "He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events. He was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person."

