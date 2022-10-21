OKLAHOMA CITY — Concerned that Democrat enthusiasm heading into November’s election could boost turnout, a group of Republicans is sending out mailers reminding their faithful to vote along party lines and urging them to vote early by mail.
The flier, paid for by the 5th District Republican Committee, is addressed to “all conservatives” and urges them to not “let the Democrats out-vote us” and to use Oklahoma’s absentee ballot system to request a mail ballot ahead of Monday’s deadline.
The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Voters can submit a request using the OK Voter Portal at oklahoma.gov/elections/ovp. Request forms also are available at oklahoma.gov/elections and at Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing.
“We need you to vote in 2022,” the GOP mailer said. “Oklahoma’s absentee ballot system is safe and secure! Requesting your absentee ballot is easy!” The group provides a code that sends recipients to a state-run website where they can request an absentee ballot online.
DeWayne McAnally, chair of the 5th District Republican Committee, said this is the second time the group has sent similar mailers. Republican leaders last sent them in 2020. He said Democrat Kendra Horn’s 2018 U.S. congressional campaign used mail-in balloting effectively, and Republican officials felt it played a part in why she was able to beat the incumbent Republican congressman.
This year’s mailers targeted Republicans who previously have voted by mail, but haven’t yet requested a ballot, he said.
McAnally said they don’t want to take Republican voter turnout for granted in 2022, and while he certainly hopes that Democrats won’t turn out in higher numbers than Republicans, “parts of Oklahoma are getting more blue all the time.”
“People are moving in here, and they’re moving in for the advantages that a state like ours gives, and they’re bringing their politics from these other state,” he said. “And they didn’t work in the other state, but for some reason, they think they’re going to work in Oklahoma.”
As of Thursday, a little more than 38,000 — or 5.5% — registered Democrats had requested to vote by mail. That’s compared to over 38,650 — or 3.3% — of all registered Republicans; 2.8% of all registered independents; and 2.25% of all registered Libertarians, according to state Election Board data provided to CNHI Oklahoma.
Tyler Johnson, an associate professor of political science at the University of Oklahoma, said the “get out the vote” messaging doesn’t feel unique because everyone is perpetually worried about whether the base is going to show up.
But Johnson said in an email that Republicans are perhaps “a little more nervous than usual” because of gubernatorial polls that show Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister leading Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt or because the abortion issue potentially could increase turnout.
He said the effects of those factors may be more pronounced in the 5th Congressional District, which is “the swingiest of all five.”
But Johnson said the more fascinating development is the effort to persuade Republicans to vote early by mail.
He said in recent years, campaign strategy has focused on trying to get supporters to vote by mail or early to allow campaigns to consider votes as banked, which allows them to focus on undecided voters.
“A lot of the (Donald) Trump messaging on absentee ballots and their security potentially confounded that strategy, and I think a lot of Republican strategists are searching for ways to walk that back so that their identifiers don't equate absentee balloting as corrupted,” Johnson said.
Jackson Lisle, a partner with Amber Integrated, who specializes in polling, said they haven’t surveyed whether Oklahoman Republicans are skeptical about the security of mail-in balloting, but said a lot still are requesting those ballots.
Lisle said there’s no chance that Democrats will show up in greater numbers at the polls than Republicans. And even though Democrats are requesting ballots at a higher percentage, the disparity isn’t huge enough to warrant a ton of concern as long as Republican voters show up on Election Day, he said.
He said while there’s a lot of attention on the governor’s race, there doesn’t seem to be a lot of Democratic voter intensity about most of the other races down ballot compared to normal. Outside the Oklahoma City area, there’s a “very minimal chance” that Democrats will vote in higher numbers than Republicans.
Polls aren’t showing that Hofmeister is doing well because more Democrats plan to vote, he said.
Instead, “we’re saying that Joy has a good chance because she’s actually peeling off some Republican voters to vote for her,” Lisle said.
