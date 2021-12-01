Community Cares Partners (CCP), a program of Communities Foundation of Oklahoma, is providing assistance to individuals and families facing housing crisis and eviction as a result of lost wages or hardship from COVID-19.
A public-private partnership, CCP distributes emergency rental assistance allocated by the state of Oklahoma.
Community Development Support Association recently partnered with CCP to assist people in Garfield and Grant counties to apply for CCP assistance.
Eligibility requirements are:
• For renters only, homeowners do not qualify.
• A financial hardship caused directly or indirectly by COVID-19, including a decrease in income or increase in expenses.
• At risk of homelessness or housing instability.
• Income does not exceed 80% of area median income based on household size.
Those applying must have photo ID. It does not have to be current and does not have to be a driver’s license
Renters can apply for assistance online at www.ccp.org or by contacting Rachel Wasson at CDSA, (580) 242-6131.
