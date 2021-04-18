ENID, Okla. — A fleet of electric scooters will be available to rent and ride within Enid city limits starting on Monday.
Bird Rides Inc. is launching an initial 25 scooters in Enid, and managers of Enid’s fleet say they will add 50 more later.
Riders can find the stand-up Bird scooters around downtown and the Enid Trails System, fleet manager Tyler Koehn said. The scooters can be ridden primarily east of Van Buren, as well as on the trail and around Meadowlake Park.
Riders will register on Bird’s smartphone app — available for download at www.birdapp.com — then set up a credit card payment and begin their ride with the scooter next to them. Using the app, they also can find the closest scooter in the area.
Riders at least 18 years of age will be able to rent the scooters between 4 a.m. and midnight. As per existing city code, only one rider is allowed per scooter.
Each ride costs $1 to unlock, then 39 cents a minute, plus taxes. Wearing a helmet also provides a discount.
Riders can use the promo code “BGAQ1Q” on the app to get their first ride for free, for up to $5, Koehn said.
Koehn and his wife, Amy, will be responsible for redistributing, charging and maintaining the scooters within 36 hours of use. He said they received 75 on Thursday, along with information on how to repair them.
“We’re finally good to go, and we’re ready for tomorrow,” Koehn said Sunday.
A scooter has a battery life of up to 30 miles, Bird executives previously said. The managers also have a tracking system that notifies them on locations and battery life of all vehicles in operation, including if a scooter is moved without being unlocked.
According to an ordinance change city commissioners passed last month, electric scooters can be used on city sidewalks, bike lanes and paths, and the Enid Trails System, as well as on any streets with a maximum speed limit of 25 mph.
Riders in Enid must wear helmets when riding a scooter, which must be equipped with lights to be operated on roadways. Scooters cannot be left in the right of way longer than 24 hours.
Violations of the ordinance would carry a $100 maximum penalty.
People can file a report on the app if they discover lost scooters or want them off their property within the hour, Koehn said.
Koehn, who applied for the position after reading a story about the scooters in the News & Eagle, said Bird plans to add another manager responsible for 75 more scooters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.