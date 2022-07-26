ENID, Okla. — Renew Energy Maintenance announced Tuesday, July 26, 2022, it will build a new remanufacturing facility in Enid.
The new facility will remanufacture wind turbine drive trains, and it will hold the largest capacity in North America in regard to the size of turbines.
Services on these turbines will be performed entirely on-site, other than transportation of the turbines to and from the facility.
“We’re going to try and keep everything in-house,” said Travis Harkins, chief operating officer of Renew Energy. “The only thing that I would say would be off-site is the transportation to and from, and that will be through Global Specialized Services, our sister company. They will provide the transportation for us and then our other sister site, Transportation Partners and Logistics, will provide the logistics and the material handling for us.”
For years, the city of Enid has been an important partner with Renew and all of its sister companies, Harkins said, so when the company approached city officials with the idea of the new facility, it was an easy deal to make.
“The No. 1 reason why this is going to benefit our customers is because of the strategic location of Enid, being right in the southern wind corridor of North America,” Harkins said. “It’s right in the heart of wind projects and wind farms, so it really puts us in a great location for servicing multiple asset owners, as well as OEMs at this location.”
Another benefit to customers is the actual size of the facility. The Renew facility in Sioux Falls, S.D., has a capacity of up to three megawatts. The Enid location will have a capacity of up to seven megawatts.
The facility eventually will create 90 full-time jobs, according to the company.
