ENID, Okla. — A groundbreaking ceremony for a wind service provider’s new remanufacturing facility will be held Thursday morning, Oct. 20, 2022.
The ceremony will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the site of Renew Energy’s new facility, 301 S. 54th, which will remanufacture wind turbine drive trains.
Other than transportation, services on the turbines will be performed entirely on-site at the facility.
Travis Harkins, COO of Renew, said the “informal” ceremony will be an opportunity for Renew to get together with its partners in the industry, as well as customers, vendors, suppliers and the community.
“It’ll really bring some excitement in regards to the investment that we’re putting into Enid,” he said. “We’re definitely appreciative of the warm welcome from the community. We’ve been working on this project for about a year, and Enid is just great.”
Harkins said construction is estimated to take one year to complete.
